Michael Wong visits Yuen Long

Secretary for Development Michael Wong (second left) receives a briefing from Commissioner for Heritage Jose Yam (right) on the restoration and revitalisation plan for the former Lau Fau Shan Police Station.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today learned about the former Lau Fau Shan Police Station revitalisation project during a visit to Yuen Long.

Touring the old police station which is a Grade 3 historic building, Mr Wong was briefed by Commissioner for Heritage Jose Yam on the building’s architectural merits and its restoration and revitalisation plan.

The venue will be revitalised into Former Lau Fau Shan Police Station - Hong Kong Guide Dogs Academy by the Hong Kong Guide Dogs Association.

Guide dogs will be bred and trained at the site to help the visually impaired. Some dogs will be trained to provide therapy for children with autism or people who have communication problems.

Exhibitions, workshops and guided tours will be held to introduce the building’s history and architectural merits, as well as the development of oyster farming and the fisheries industry in the Lau Fau Shan area.

Mr Wong expressed hope that through creative proposals, historic buildings will be given a new lease on life.

Launched in 2008, the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme preserves, revitalises and puts historic buildings into good use through collaboration with non-profit-making organisations.

Five batches of projects have been rolled out involving 19 projects so far.