CE visits Hebei

Chief Executive Carrie Lam concluded her visit to Beijing and travelled to Hebei today.

She met CPC Hebei Provincial Committee Secretary Wang Dongfeng and Hebei Province Governor Xu Qin in the morning.

Mrs Lam said with the integration of Hong Kong into the overall development of the country, the city will strengthen collaboration with various Mainland provinces and municipalities.

She then visited the Xiongan New Area affairs service centre and exhibition centre to learn about the area’s current situation, future planning, transport infrastructure, smart city construction blueprint and cultural conservation.

It was established last year and is designed to develop as an international city with high-tech industries.

Mrs Lam also stopped by Baiyangdian Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the North China Plain which will play a key role in developing the new area into an ecological city.

She learned about measures to protect the surrounding ecological environment and the biodiversity of the lake.