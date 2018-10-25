Lau Kong-wah visits Chengdu

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (second left) speaks at the fourth cultural ministers’ meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Chengdu.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah attended the fourth cultural ministers' meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Chengdu today.

The theme of the forum is cultural exchange and collaboration between China and Arab states under the international co-operation framework of the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mr Lau participated in the meeting as a member of the Chinese delegation led by Minister of Culture & Tourism Luo Shugang.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Lau said Hong Kong has cultural exchanges and co-operation with countries around the world, and the cultural exchanges between the city and Arab states have been remarkable.

"Hong Kong strives to expand co-operation and strengthen arts and cultural exchange with regions along the Belt & Road, in order to forge people-to-people bonds.

“We look forward to establishing closer ties on cultural collaboration with more Arab states," he said, adding that Hong Kong has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Co-operation with Egypt.

Mr Lau also visited cultural facilities in Chengdu to learn about the city's latest cultural developments.

At night, he will attend the closing ceremony of the fourth Arabic Arts Festival.

He will return to Hong Kong tomorrow.