James Lau visits Switzerland

Mr Lau speaks at the Swiss International Financial Forum Inspiration Dinner on Hong Kong in Zurich.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (centre) meets the Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Bankers Association, Claude-Alain Margelisch (left) to discuss the latest fintech developments in Hong Kong during a trip to Zurich, Switzerland.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau visited Zurich, Switzerland yesterday.

Mr Lau first met the Managing Director and Global Head of Public Affairs & Policy of Credit Suisse, Dr Manuel Rybach and noted the bank’s latest move to enhance its digital private banking platform in Hong Kong.

He encouraged the bank to make use of Hong Kong to further develop fintech solutions for Asia and beyond.

They also discussed the opportunities brought by the stock connect schemes and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mr Lau then met the Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Bankers Association, Claude-Alain Margelisch to discuss the latest fintech developments in Hong Kong, including virtual bank licensing and the Faster Payment System.

Afterwards, he addressed a business luncheon co-organised by the Swiss-Hong Kong Business Association and the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Berlin.

At the luncheon, Mr Lau welcomed Swiss institutions to come to Hong Kong, Asia’s largest international fund management hub with a total of US$3.1 trillion in assets under management, to reinforce the city’s expertise in wealth management services.

He also said there is ample room for collaboration between Hong Kong and Switzerland in biotech, stressing the city is an ideal listing platform for biotech companies from Switzerland to tap into the vast Mainland market.

Mr Lau later met Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Head of Asset Management division of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, Michael Loretan to explore further financial collaboration with Switzerland and to discuss the regulatory approach for crypto assets and initial coin offering.

In the evening, he attended the Swiss International Financial Forum Inspiration Dinner on Hong Kong, where he discussed strengthening bilateral co-operation with Swiss Federal Councillor and Minister of Finance Ueli Maurer.