CE starts Beijing visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) speaks at the Fourth Plenary Session of the Hong Kong/Beijing Co-operation Conference.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam started her visit to Beijing today by meeting CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Secretary Cai Qi and Beijing Mayor Chen Jining in the morning.

She said she was pleased that another plenary session of the Hong Kong/Beijing Co-operation Conference had been organised, thanks to the joint efforts of the governments of both sides.

Mrs Lam noted the Belt & Road Summit is held in Hong Kong annually, and invited Mr Cai and Mr Chen to attend next year.

After the meeting, Mrs Lam and Mr Chen co-chaired the conference, during which the two cities reached consensus on eight co-operation areas.

They also witnessed the signing of the memorandum of the Fourth Plenary Session of the Hong Kong/Beijing Co-operation Conference by Financial Secretary Paul Chan and Beijing Vice Mayor Yin Yong.

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam attended the opening ceremony of the 22nd Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium.

Noting that the theme of this year's symposium is collaboration between Beijing and Hong Kong in the Belt & Road Initiative, Mrs Lam said Hong Kong has firmly established itself as the prime platform and a key link for the initiative.

The city will build up its pivotal position by leveraging its strengths to meet the country's needs, she added.

She also expressed hope that Beijing and Hong Kong will fully advance their exchanges and collaboration in various areas.

Mrs Lam then met Finance Minister Liu Kun and thanked the Ministry of Finance for its support for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

She will visit Hebei tomorrow.