HK/Beijing conference held

The Fourth Plenary Session of the Hong Kong/Beijing Co-operation Conference was convened in Beijing today.

It was co-chaired by Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Beijing Mayor Chen Jining.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong and Beijing are core cities of the country, each with their most distinctive positions and functions.

She added they play important roles in deepening economic reform and the modernisation of the country.

“Since the establishment of the co-operation mechanism between Hong Kong and Beijing, in the spirit of mutual benefit, the two places have broadened and deepened co-operation from where we started, with economic and trade-related co-operation to other areas of livelihood and community matters.

“The plenary session today marks a new milestone and a new chapter in Hong Kong-Beijing co-operation,” she said.

Both sides reached consensus on eight co-operation areas.

Collaborative measures were laid out for the Belt & Road Initiative, services industries, innovation and technology, cultural and creative industries, and education and training of civil servants.

Joint initiatives were also decided upon for city management and public services, youth development, and facilitation measures for Hong Kong people on the Mainland.