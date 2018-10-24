Gov't to enhance workers’ protection

The Government has proposed that non-skilled employees of government service contractors should be provided at least 150% of wages for working under Typhoon Warning Signal No. 8 or above.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today told legislators the measures will apply to government service contracts which rely heavily on the deployment of non-skilled employees and are tendered from April 1 onwards.

Dr Law noted Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced measures to enhance the protection of these non-skilled employees in her Policy Address.

Other improvement measures include the entitlement to a contractual gratuity and statutory holiday pay upon employment for not less than one month.

To encourage outsourced service contractors to increase their employees’ wages, Dr Law added they can get at least 25 out of 100 marks for the wage level criterion in the technical assessment of their applications.

The technical weighting in marking schemes for tender assessment will also be increased to not less than 50%.

This means the Government will give more consideration to applications proposing to pay their workers more.