Welfare cases drop 0.4%

The overall Comprehensive Social Security Assistance caseload in September fell 960 cases to 229,268, down 0.4% compared with August, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

The total number of recipients stood at 326,204.

Low-earnings cases decreased 1.7% to 3,842 while single parent cases were dropped 1.3% to 25,264 cases.

Unemployment cases fell 0.6% to 12,319.

Both ill health and permanent disability cases dropped 0.3% to 23,319 and 16,966.

Old age cases slipped 0.2% to 143,348.