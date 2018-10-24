Frank Chan visits HZMB

Mr Chan (right) chats with travellers in the Passenger Clearance Building.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (right) visits Immigration Department service counters in the Departure Hall of the new Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port Passenger Clearance Building.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan visited the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge on its first day of operation today.

Mr Chan inspected Immigration Department service counters and customs clearance facilities in the Departure Hall of the Passenger Clearance Building.

He learned about the operation of shuttle bus ticket vending machines and also spoke with travellers and a bus driver.

Speaking to the media after the tour, Mr Chan said: “Today we have the official opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge which is serving Hong Kong citizens and tourists from overseas.

“As we can see, they are all very excited and trying to be the first ones to board the bus, to buy the tickets and to be the first to exit the Departure Hall.”

Mr Chan said the Government will closely monitor the situation.

“We will keep a close watch on the situation and try to mobilise more resources in enabling our handling capacity and performance so as to give all Hong Kong citizens and passengers a pleasant travelling experience.”