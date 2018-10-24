Train service disruption being probed

The Government and the Mass Transit Railway Corporation are looking into the cause of last week’s train service disruption to avoid recurrence.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement in response to a lawmaker’s question today.

Four railway lines suffered service disruption during morning peak hours on October 16.

Mr Chan said an initial investigation by the MTR Corporation found the incident was likely caused by unsmooth operation and data processing of the existing signalling system software.

After resetting, all systems along the lines returned to stable operation.

There is no evidence showing correlation between the incident and the project to upgrade the signalling system.

Mr Chan said the corporation has set up an investigation panel and will arrange overseas and local experts to assist in the investigation.

The detailed investigation will look into the data processing synchronisation arrangements of the signalling systems undertaken by two suppliers, any potential software compatibility problems, and whether the interconnection and communication of the railway lines are smooth.

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department will monitor the investigation work.

The Transport Department will also review the existing contingency plan, including the arrangements of free shuttle buses by the MTR Corporation, and whether there is room for other public transport operators to enhance services during a similar incident, Mr Chan added.