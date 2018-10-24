James Lau starts Germany visit

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (left) visits the Plug & Play Fintech Centre, a global innovation platform specialising in growing technology startups in Frankfurt.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau started his visit to Germany by touring a financial institution and a fintech centre in Frankfurt.

During his visit to Ginmon Wealth Management, Mr Lau was briefed on the algorithm-based portfolio management technology the company developed that promises excess long-term returns for investors.

He said Hong Kong is a premier international asset and wealth management centre with highly developed information and communications technologies and a vibrant fintech ecosystem.

He said Hong Kong can provide an ideal platform for marketing fintech solutions for the portfolio management business and welcomed German financial institutions to establish a presence in the city.

Mr Lau also visited the Plug & Play Fintech Centre, a global innovation platform specialising in growing technology startups.

He met its management team and learned about their accelerator programme and innovation services provided for startups and venture capital investment.

At a luncheon co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Berlin, Mr Lau promoted the city to business leaders.

He highlighted Hong Kong's paramount role as a capital raising and asset and wealth management centre and said it is a gateway city to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Southeast Asia and economies along the Belt & Road.

Mr Lau also visited the Chinese Consul-General in Frankfurt Wang Shunqing and briefed him on the city's latest developments.

He will continue his visit in Zurich, Switzerland tomorrow.