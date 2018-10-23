Bridge opening ceremony held

A ceremony to mark the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge was held in Zhuhai today.

President Xi Jinping announced the bridge’s opening at the ceremony while Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the bridge will provide impetus to Hong Kong’s development, boosting both passenger and freight traffic.

Mrs Lam said the bridge, which will open to traffic tomorrow, will make Lantau a “Double Gateway” to the world and other Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area cities, as the Hong Kong Port is adjacent to the Hong Kong International Airport.

The Government will seize these opportunities, and the Lantau Tomorrow Vision announced in the Policy Address will help build a better future for Hong Kong, she added.

After the ceremony, President Xi, Mrs Lam and leaders of the Central Government, Guangdong Province and the Macao Special Administrative Region toured the bridge and met personnel involved in the bridge’s management and construction.