100 civil servants commended

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (right), accompanied by Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law, congratulates award recipients.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law presented certificates today to 100 civil servants from 34 bureaus and departments for their outstanding performance.

The Secretary for the Civil Service's Commendation Award Scheme launched in 2004 to recognise staff who have performed outstandingly for at least five years in a row.

Mr Law thanked colleagues for their proactive follow-up work after the Policy Address and preparation work for the commissioning of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung congratulated awardees at a cocktail reception held after the ceremony.