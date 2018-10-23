Flu jab campaign starts on Oct 24

The Government Vaccination Programme 2018-19 will provide free seasonal influenza vaccinations to eligible people from October 24.

Eligible groups under the programme include pregnant women and children aged 6 months to 12 years who are receiving Comprehensive Social Security Assistance, people aged 65 or more attending public clinics, public or institutional healthcare workers, and poultry workers and pig farmers.

The Vaccination Subsidy Scheme started on October 10 to provide subsidised vaccinations to people aged 50 or above with a subsidy of $210 per dose.

Free or subsidised pneumococcal vaccination will continue to be provided under the Government Vaccination Programme and the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme.

