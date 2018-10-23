AIIB fund agreement signed

Acting Chief Executive Paul Chan (back row, right) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun (back row, left) witness the signing of the AIIB Project Preparation Special Fund Contribution Agreement.

Acting Chief Executive Paul Chan and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President (AIIB) Jin Liqun today witnessed the signing of the AIIB Project Preparation Special Fund Contribution Agreement.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau and AIIB Vice President Joachim von Amsberg represented the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the bank to sign the agreement.

Mr Chan and Mr Lau met Mr Jin and the senior management of the bank before the signing ceremony.

Welcoming the visiting delegation, Mr Chan said Hong Kong as a member of the AIIB is pleased to contribute US$10 million to the AIIB Project Preparation Special Fund for supporting low-income countries.

He added that he looked forward to the bank making good use of Hong Kong as a hub to source investment opportunities, prospective investors and financing partners.

Mr Chan also thanked Mr Jin for accepting the invitation to attend the annual Asian Financial Forum which is scheduled to be held in Hong Kong on January 14 and 15.