CE to visit Japan

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Japan from October 29 to November 2.

Mrs Lam will meet government officials, parliament members, representatives of the business and political sectors and professionals in Japan.

She will speak at a symposium and dinner organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and at an activity to promote tourism in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Mrs Lam will also address a forum on financial co-operation between the greater bay area and Japanese enterprises organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Japan and Hong Kong.

She will attend an architecture exhibition organised by the Hong Kong Institute of Architects, a cheongsam exhibition organised by the Hong Kong Arts Centre, and a special concert presented by alumni of the Asian Youth Orchestra from Hong Kong and Japan.

She will also meet leaders of education institutions and organisations specialising in innovation and technology and will conduct visits to seek further collaboration in I&T between Japan and Hong Kong.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang will join parts of the visit.

During Mrs Lam’s absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.