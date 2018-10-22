FS visits Tai Po

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (second left) chats with staff at Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited a hospital and inspected land development in Tai Po today.

Mr Chan first inspected the land development of Lai Chi Shan.

He then visited Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital, touring the joint replacement centre and a combined heat and power plant.

It is the first public hospital in Hong Kong to feature a combined heat and power plant.

It utilises landfill gas to fuel its combined heat and power generating system, which supplies electricity to run the hospital's central air-conditioning system.

The waste heat from the generator's cooling and exhaust is converted into clean hot water and steam used for showering, sterilising medical equipment, cooking and laundry washing.

Mr Chan said the Government will continue with its efforts to improve the environment and combat climate change.

He has set aside $800 million in this year's Budget to further promote the installation of renewable energy facilities at government buildings, venues and community facilities.

The Government will also enhance tax concessions for enterprises in procuring energy efficient building installations and renewable energy devices, he added.

Wrapping up his visit, Mr Chan met District Councillors to discuss livelihood and development issues.