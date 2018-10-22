CE to visit Beijing, Hebei

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Beijing and Hebei from October 23 to 25.

Mrs Lam will depart for Beijing in the evening of October 23 and will attend the 4th Hong Kong/Beijing Co-operation Conference and the opening ceremony of the 22nd Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium on October 24.

The Hong Kong/Beijing Co-operation Conference, formerly known as the Hong Kong-Beijing Economic & Trade Co-operation Conference, was established in 2004 and three plenary sessions have been held.

During Mrs Lam's meeting with Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee Cai Qi and Mayor of Beijing Chen Jining in Beijing at the beginning of the year, both sides agreed to hold another plenary session as soon as possible to further co-operation between the two places.

The Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium has been held annually since 1997 and the two cities alternate to host the event.

This year's symposium, themed on the Belt & Road Initiative, will feature activities on the development and further opening up of the initiative, technology and cultural innovation, major works projects and city management.

While in Beijing, Mrs Lam will also call on the central ministries and municipal leaders.

She will then go to Hebei where she will meet leaders of Hebei Province on October 25.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will accompany her.

During Mrs Lam's absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.