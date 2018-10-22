James Lau to visit Europe

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will visit Frankfurt and Zurich from October 23 to promote Hong Kong’s advantages in financial services.

Mr Lau will take part in the NZZ Swiss International Finance Forum, to be held in Zurich on October 25, where he will deliver a keynote speech on how Hong Kong can leverage its unique advantages in the opening up of the Mainland’s financial markets.

Upon arrival in Frankfurt, Mr Lau will meet with senior management of financial institutions and fintech companies.

He will also speak to leading business figures at a luncheon organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Berlin.

In Zurich, Mr Lau will meet key personnel of the financial regulators and the banking, asset and wealth management sectors as well as the fintech community, and give a keynote speech at a business luncheon.

He will return to Hong Kong on October 26.