Gov't to give storm clean-up update

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says he will be joined by the relevant officials to update lawmakers on the Government’s clean-up effort following Super Typhoon Mangkhut at the October 24 Legislative Council meeting.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Cheung said the Government has spared no effort in the post-typhoon clean-up work, doing its utmost to remove fallen trees that obstruct traffic and affect people’s daily lives.

He said the work is ongoing and that 20,000 tonnes of fallen trees need to be cleared, but those trees are mainly on slopes and spots that do not block traffic.

Mr Cheung noted there will be three oral and written questions on the Government’s clean-up work at the upcoming LegCo meeting, adding that he and his colleagues will respond to legislators’ queries.