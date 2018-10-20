CE to attend HZMB opening

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will leave for Zhuhai on October 22 to attend the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge opening ceremony the next morning at the Zhuhai Port's passenger clearance building.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, Secretary for Security John Lee, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will also attend the ceremony.

During Mrs Lam’s absence, Financial Secretary Paul Chan will be Acting Chief Executive.