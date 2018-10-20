Rail safety a top priority

The safety of the Shatin to Central Link project is accorded top priority and any compromise on it will not be tolerated, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says.

Mr Cheung made the statement today when asked by reporters today on media report structural safety problems were found at the Hung Hom Station and the buildings nearby.

He declined to comment on individual problems with the project on the ground that investigation is being conducted by an independent inquiry team but added any safety problem cannot be tolerated.

Such problem will be followed up by the Government and the Mass Transit Railway Corporation, he added.

Regarding the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge that will start running on Wednesday, Mr Cheung said Chief Executive will attend the opening ceremony of the bridge to be held a day ahead of its operation.