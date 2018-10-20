Kwun Tong plan won't affect students

A site identified by the Government for redevelopment in Kwun Tong has no bearing on the students of a Vocational Training Council school in the area, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said today.



He was responding to reporters' questions about the future relocation of the Shine Skills Centre (Kwun Tong) to make way for a composite development proposed in the 2018 Policy Address, which includes the planned civil service college, a District Health Centre and other community facilities.

Dr Law noted none of the students currently enrolled in the centre will be relocated and they will graduate in due course.

He added the only cohort of trainees that may be affected will be those entering training in 2020.

“But then, we hope that the new service provider (of the new integrated vocational training centre) will be in place by 2020, so they would be able to communicate with the potential students, the trainees and the parents when they are considering what kind of service that their children should enter after their graduation from the special school.

“So that they can choose among all the different types of vocational or employment support or skills training programmes available in the community,” Dr Law said.

The labour chief added the new integrated vocational training centre will be conveniently-located.