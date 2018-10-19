Bridge starts running Oct 24

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will start operating on Wednesday following an opening ceremony the day before, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan announced today.

At a press conference, Mr Chan said the bridge will commence operation on October 24 at 9am, while the opening ceremony will be held on October 23 at 9am at the Zhuhai Port’s passenger clearance building.

“The bridge, apart from being a new land-based boundary crossing between Hong Kong and Guangdong, is also the first land transport link between Hong Kong and Macau.”

He said the bridge will bring the western Pearl River Delta Region within a three-hour drive from Hong Kong.

“For instance, the travelling time between Zhuhai and the Hong Kong International Airport is about four hours at present. It will be shortened to roughly about 45 minutes.

“Similarly, the traveling time between Zhuhai and Kwai Chung Container Terminal will be shortened from 3.5 hours to only 75 minutes.”

The bridge is expected to help strengthen trade, finance, logistics and tourism between the three places.

There are various public transport services to and from the Hong Kong Port including franchised buses, minibuses, coaches and taxis.

Commuters can interchange to a shuttle bus to head to the Zhuhai and Macau control points.

Travelling via shuttle bus is the key transport mode linking the three ports, Hong Kong and Zhuhai, and Hong Kong and Macau.

Passengers can buy tickets at the Departure Hall of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Passenger Clearance Building or online in advance.

The adult fare for the shuttle bus service is $65 for day time and $70 for night time.