Bridge safety ensured

A series of security measures are set to ensure the safety of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge after it starts operation on October 24.

At a press conference on the Government’s preparation work for the bridge’s commissioning today, Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent John Tse said the security measures are necessary given the bridge’s importance.

“There is no specific intelligence suggesting Hong Kong or the bridge will be under attack.

“However, noting the bridge is a national-level critical infrastructure and one of the land-boundary crossings, Police have adopted a series of security measures at the Hong Kong Port and along the 12km-long Hong Kong Link Road.”

He said Police have established a round-the-clock operating Police Base & Incident Control Tower, set up security fences and installed an alarm system.

Recording functions have also been incorporated at the Traffic Control & Surveillance System for security purposes.

Police officers and the Counter Terrorism Response Unit will conduct high profile patrols, Mr Tse added.