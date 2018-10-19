Unemployment stays at 2.8%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.8% in the July - September period, unchanged from June - August, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

The underemployment rate increased from 1.1% to 1.2%.

Total employment dropped 7,800 to 3,874,600 in the July - September period while the labour force also decreased by around 7,400 to 3,992,400.

The number of unemployed people was 117,800, about the same as that in the June – August period while the number of underemployed people went up 1,800 to 47,300.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the unemployment situation improved in many major sectors, especially in accommodation services, decoration, repair and maintenance for buildings, as well as information and communications sectors.

"Overall labour market conditions will likely remain favourable in the near term. Nonetheless, the Government will continue to monitor closely how the increasing external headwinds will affect the local labour market going forward."