Recycled water consultation launched

The Water Supplies Department launched a public consultation today on the supply of recycled water in Hong Kong.

Recycled water comprises reclaimed water, grey water treated from used water collected from baths, wash basins, kitchen sinks or similar fitments, and rainwater harvested in housing developments or facilities.

Views are invited on the supply of recycled water for non-potable uses, measures to prevent misuse of recycled water and cross-connections between fresh water and recycled water supply systems, a recycled water charge and control of the use of recycled water supplied by parties other than the Water Supplies Department.

The consultation will end on December 17. Click here for details.

Three forums will also be held to gauge public views on the proposals.

The first forum will be held at the Education Bureau Kowloon Tong Education Services Centre on November 7.

The other two will take place at Leighton Hill Community Hall on November 15 and Luen Wo Hui Community Hall on November 17.

Call 3428 5084 to reserve forum seats.