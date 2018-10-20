HZMB passenger building innovative

The district cooling system for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port, a large-scale environmentally friendly air-conditioning system, is expected to save up to 3.5 million kilowatt-hours per year.

Highways Department Acting Senior Engineer Derek Chung says the roof is supported by tree-like structural columns to enhance the feeling of spaciousness in the Arrival and Departure Halls.

The roof of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Passenger Clearance Building has a wavy design to imitate undulating waves and to match the sea surrounding the artificial island.

The new Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Passenger Clearance Building is brimming with innovative designs and features.

Highways Department Acting Senior Engineer Derek Chung said the project team successfully adopted an innovative method for constructing the roof, which has been prefabricated in massive modules.

He added this method is common in bridge construction but rarely used for roof construction.

“With this large-scale of prefabrication, most works can be completed in the prefabrication yard, hence speeding up the construction progress and reducing the risk of working at height.”

Movement within the building, which is broadly divided into three areas: the Quarantine & Immigration Clearance, Customs & Excise Clearance, and Post-Clearance Waiting Zones, is made easy.

These areas are connected sequentially by short bridges with a clear layout and demarcation.

Mr Chung said: “Passengers leaving Hong Kong can get off at the drop-off area on the first level of the Passenger Clearance Building and then enter directly into the Departure Hall on the same level.

“After the clearance procedures, passengers can move forward still on the same level and take cross-boundary shuttles or cross-boundary coaches to Zhuhai, Macau or other cities.”

Likewise, passengers arriving in Hong Kong can clear all cross-boundary procedures on the ground floor of the building, making the journey more convenient.

It supplies chilled sea water through designated pipelines to the individual air-conditioning systems of the Passenger Clearance Building and the cluster of 20 buildings across the Hong Kong Port.

Compared to water-cooled air-conditioning systems that use individual cooling towers, the district cooling system is expected to save up to 3.5 million kilowatt-hours per year, which could see a reduction of 2,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.