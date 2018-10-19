Community input for civil service site

The community will be consulted on the development of a site in Kwun Tong which will include a new civil service college and community facilities, Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law says.

Speaking to reporters after attending a radio programme today, Mr Law said the site is close to the Kwun Tong MTR station and will be an integrated development.

“It will also include various connectivity like a green platform or a green deck-top connection between the MTR station and other parts of Kwun Tong,” he said.

Mr Law added the integrated development project will cost about $6 to $7 billion.

“We will be going to consult the local community, especially the District Council. This will happen very soon. We will share with them our preliminary plans and see what ideas they have about community needs for that location. This will be a process.

“Eventually we have to take the project to the Legislative Council's Finance Committee for approval, and then the construction of the project, that will take a few years.”

He said the project is expected to be completed around 2026.

Regarding the courses to be offered by the civil service college, Mr Law said they will be in-depth, focusing on technology, smart city, and the future direction of the community.

It will also deepen the understanding of the nation's policies that are connected with Hong Kong’s future development, he added.