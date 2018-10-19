Playground breaks down barriers

Playright Children’s Play Association Play Environment Consultant Chris Yuen (right) hopes the project could set new standards and guidelines and act as a reference for future playground designs.

Chris Chung (left) and Chan Chun-ho are Architectural Services Department Landscape Architects. They believe inclusivity means that children of different abilities should have the opportunity to enjoy the same play experience.

Yan Oi Tong Tin Ka Ping Secondary School student Natalie Ma said she is happy that her design for the playground’s sensory wall was used.

The bird’s nest swing in the playground encourages kids and parents to play together.

Children with hearing impairment and using cochlear implants can safely use stainless steel slides at the playground.

The playground in Tuen Mun Park will be the first one in Hong Kong to be themed on “inclusivity”.

The Tuen Mun Park Inclusive Playground will be the first one in Hong Kong to be themed on “inclusivity”.

Children of different ages and abilities can play here without barriers.

A group of kids who participated in the Junior Playground Commission Incubation Programme were invited to try out the new facilities.

“They had fun in the musical zone and enjoyed trying out the wheelchair trampoline,” Playright Children’s Play Association Play Environment Development Officer Florence Chiu said.

“They also had a great time in the sand pit digging for egg-shaped props and discovering new and interesting things in the playground.”

Barrier-free playground

Architectural Services Department Landscape Architect Chan Chun-ho is part of the team responsible for designing the playground.

He said the concept of inclusivity means that children of different abilities will have the opportunity to enjoy the same play experience.

“It does not only mean that we incorporate facilities for people who are wheelchair-bound or have hearing or visual impairment.”

The needs of all children have been incorporated into the design of the playground facilities.

“An inclusive playground should have separate slides made of plastic and metal. This is because plastic slides can affect kids with hearing impairment,” Ms Chiu said.

“Contact with the plastic generates static electricity that will create noise in their cochlear implants. So there are slides made of stainless steel in this playground so that kids using the implant can play safely and comfortably.”

Other features include a roller embankment slide for disabled children and a bird’s nest swing.

A unique arrangement of plants aims to bring children closer to nature.

The Architectural Services Department also engaged the community in designing the playground.

Community participation

Together with Playright Children's Play Association, the department recruited students from two schools in Tuen Mun and adopted their ideas in the design of the playground’s sensory walls and floor pattern.

Yan Oi Tong Tin Ka Ping Secondary School student Natalie Ma said she is happy that her design was used.

“I based my design for the sensory wall on a lizard and used some leaves to imitate its habitat. I am so happy that I can be designing a part of the playground. I can’t believe it has come true.”

Li Wing-ching is a student from Hong Chi Morninghope School, Tuen Mun. He based his design for the wall on a snake’s eyes.

He said: “I think snakes’ eyes are small and special. Few people pay attention to their eyes.”

Apart from the sensory walls, the children also helped design the water play area’s floor pattern.

They used the pattern to tell a story of frogs and how they met their enemy, the crocodile.

Landscape Architect Chris Chung said the children can play hopscotch on the back of the crocodile.

“Involving children in the design work is the icing on the cake for the playground. It was wonderful to co-operate with them.”

The design team is excited about the opening of the playground later this year.

It hopes the project can set new standards and guidelines and act as a reference for future playground designs.