Sham Shui Po plot to be redeveloped

The Lands Department today announced the resumption of land at Tonkin Street and Fuk Wing Street for the implementation of an urban renewal development project.

A total of 81 private property interests at the project site will be resumed under the Lands Resumption Ordinance.

The affected interests will revert to the Government three months from the date on which the resumption notice is affixed on-site.

Details of the land affected has been gazetted.

The 1,268 sq m site will be redeveloped for residential use with retail and commercial facilities, a clubhouse and other facilities.

Apart from statutory compensation, eligible domestic property owners will be offered an ex-gratia home purchase allowance or supplementary allowance. Eligible domestic tenants will be offered rehousing or an ex-gratia cash allowance.

Eligible commercial property occupiers can choose an ex-gratia allowance in lieu of the right to claim statutory compensation for business and related losses.

Affected owners and tenants of both domestic and commercial properties can apply to the Lands Tribunal for adjudication if their statutory claims made under the Lands Resumption Ordinance cannot be settled by agreement.