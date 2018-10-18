Education chief visits kindergarten

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (second right) joins students in making clay pizzas during his visit to TWGHs Tin Wan Kindergarten.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung observed a kindergarten class during his visit to Southern District today.

At TWGHs Tin Wan Kindergarten, he was briefed on its characteristics on picture book teaching and the promotion of reading activities.

He listened to a storytelling class by students and joined in their extended learning activities, including language and vocabulary learning through cake tasting, and arts and crafts through making clay pizzas.

Mr Yeung said reading can inspire students' interest in pursuing knowledge and their self-directed learning ability.

To instil in children a love for reading, the Education Bureau launched the Pilot Scheme on the Promotion of Reading Grant for Kindergartens in the current school year, which is open to applications until October 22.

Participating kindergartens, based on their student numbers, will receive a grant of $5,000 or $10,000 for procuring reading resources, organising school-based activities related to promoting reading, and hiring of services to organise reading activities.

Mr Yeung added the Education Bureau plans to start a review in mid-2019 on the new kindergarten education policy implemented from the 2017-18 school year.

Stakeholders will be consulted with the aim of improving the kindergarten education policy.

Before concluding his visit, Mr Yeung briefed District Councillors on the education initiatives in the Chief Executive's 2018 Policy Address.