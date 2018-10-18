Ovitrap index drops

The monthly ovitrap index for September dropped to 6% from 7.3% in August, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department said today.

None of the indices for the 57 areas surveyed last month exceeded the alert level of 20%. Sheung Shui recorded the highest index of 19%.

For port areas, the monthly index also fell from 2.2% in August to 1.4%.

In response to local Dengue fever cases, the department enhanced operations to focus on eradicating adult mosquitoes during the third phase of the citywide anti-mosquito campaign.

Clearance of stagnant water and rubbish had also been stepped up in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

The department attributed the drop in September’s index to these operations.

As of October 7, the department had instituted 170 prosecutions for mosquito breeding found in relevant premises.

The department said though there was a decrease in the ovitrap index, the mosquito infestation was still slightly more extensive in the areas surveyed. The relatively high temperature in autumn is also favourable for mosquito breeding.

It urged the public to remain vigilant and maintain mosquito prevention and control measures even though no new local Dengue cases have been reported in the past few weeks.

