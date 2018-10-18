Gov't abides by climate rules

The Government must abide by global climate adaptation standards for developing major infrastructure projects including reclamation, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong says.

He was responding to reporters' questions after attending a radio programme today, on whether the artificial islands in the Lantau Tomorrow Vision would be vulnerable to climate change.

Mr Wong noted that after the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris known as COP 21, the Paris Agreement was reached. Following on from that, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government set up a high level steering committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary for Administration to look after mitigation, which includes decarbonisation, adaptation and resilience.

“Under the high level steering committee, we have a working group to look after the infrastructures on how to follow the latest global standards and by making reference to the local situation. It will set the latest up-to-date standards for all infrastructures, including reclamation.

“Under this mechanism, for whatever kind of major infrastructures and development, no matter (if) it is near the sea or on land, they will have to follow the latest climate adaptation standards."

Mr Wong also noted it was the Environment Bureau and Environmental Protection Department's duty to diligently administer the Environmental Impact Assessment process.

“It is a process based on scientific and objective data. It is up to the proponents to collect the data, to put forward the proposal and to decide on how they can minimise the environmental impact.

“Through the process, there are public involvement opportunities. The public can view the assessment and express their opinions.”