Gov’t to probe fake emails

The Government will follow up on allegations that some people’s email addresses were used without their knowledge to send opinions to the Task Force on Land Supply.

Speaking to the media today, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said the task force sends out an auto-reply to emails from the public on their land supply views. However, more than 10 people claim they have received an auto-reply, despite not having sent an email to the task force.



Mr Wong noted these emails will be excluded from the opinions collected, adding his bureau will follow up on the matter.

He said the case may warrant criminal liability and warned people not to make use of other people's identities to express their views.

On the Lantau Tomorrow Vision, Mr Wong said the Government will explain and come up with factual information to allow the public to better understand the project's rationale, and listen to their views carefully.

“When we go to the Legislative Council for funding for the planning and engineering study, which will mainly focus on the 1,000-hectare reclamation of the Kau Yi Chau project, so that will happen in a few months' time. And before then, we have enough time to communicate, to explain and to listen."



Mr Wong added that concerns about costs, the ability to respond to the climate and the project's technical feasibility will be explained in the coming months.