FS promotes HK at APEC meeting

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) meets Vice Minister of Finance Yu Weiping after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers’ Meeting.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea to promote Hong Kong today.

This year’s meeting focused on a range of topics, including the global and regional economic and financial outlook, the promotion of infrastructure financing, as well as strengthening international tax co-operation and transparency.

At the meeting, Mr Chan said that as a global financial and fundraising centre, Hong Kong plays a crucial role in infrastructure financing.

The Hong Kong Securities & Futures Commission provides a clear pathway for infrastructure project companies looking to list in Hong Kong.

The Monetary Authority established the Infrastructure Financing Facilitation Office and signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, to support the financing of its projects.

The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation under the authority will also pursue the securitisation of infrastructure loans to facilitate the flow of capital into infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, Hong Kong can provide professional arbitration and mediation services for infrastructure projects.

Mr Chan also pointed out that Hong Kong has been supportive in fostering international tax co-operation and enhancing tax transparency.

The city will keep a simple and business-friendly tax regime while complying with international requirements, he added.

On the margins of the meeting, Mr Chan took part in the APEC Business Advisory Council's Executive Dialogue to enhance communication and collaboration with the business sector.

At the press conference after the meeting, Mr Chan stressed that in spite of the rising trend of protectionism these days, Hong Kong is firmly committed to safeguarding free trade and the multilateral trade system.

He expressed the hope that free trade will be enhanced through negotiation and global co-operation.