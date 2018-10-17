CE attends remembrance service

Chief Executive Carrie Lam lays a wreath in front of the Memorial Shrine to commemorate those who died in the defence of Hong Kong between 1941 and 1945 at the City Hall Memorial Garden.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam and senior officials today attended a ceremony in commemoration of those who died in the defence of Hong Kong between 1941 and 1945.

The ceremony was held at the City Hall Memorial Garden, where Mrs Lam laid a wreath.

Representatives from the Judiciary, members of the Legislative Council and Executive Council also attended the ceremony.

They were joined by representatives of Central People's Government organisations in Hong Kong, Consular Corps members, religious leaders, community dignitaries, former members of the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column, war veterans' groups, uniformed groups and student groups.