Tenders rejected for site at the Peak

The Government has rejected all five tenders received for the purchase of a residential site at the Peak, the Lands Department announced today.

It said the tendered premiums did not meet the Government's reserve price for the site.

The Government will consider disposal arrangements for this site at an appropriate time.

Rural Building Lot No. 1211 at Nos. 2, 4, 6, 8, 9 and 11 Mansfield Road has an area of 17,598 sq m.

Other than the Peak site, three other cancelled tender exercises involved sites in Yuen Long, Tsing Yi and Pak Shek Kok due to the bids falling below the reserve prices.

All three sites have since been successfully re-tendered.