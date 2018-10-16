Gov't action taken on MTR incident

The Government liaised with public transport providers to boost the frequency of their services to minimise the disturbance to the public caused by a signal failure on the Mass Transit Railway, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan says.



He was responding to reporters' questions on an incident that affected MTR trains running on the Island, Kwun Tong, Tsuen Wan and Tseung Kwan O lines this morning.



Mr Chan said there is a need to investigate what happened.

"We have to appreciate whether or not they (the MTR Corporation) have been acting promptly to help resolve their traffic service.

“As a matter of fact, our colleagues in the Transport Department have already contacted other public transport service providers to enhance their frequency of services so as to minimise disturbance to the general public.”