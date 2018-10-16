Lantau plan meets future needs

The Lantau Tomorrow Vision is a proposal aimed at meeting Hong Kong’s future housing and economic development needs, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam added the proposal's objective was to provide more land for Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong needs a more steady supply of land, not only to meet our immediate needs, but to meet the future needs of Hong Kong both in terms of housing, economic development, leisure and all the other purposes," she said.

Mrs Lam noted the Lantau Tomorrow Vision intends to provide more housing and help build Hong Kong into a more liveable city.

“Lantau Tomorrow is proposed under that sort of passion for Hong Kong, that Hong Kong should move forward, Hong Kong should be a better city for our population. So there's absolutely no conspiracy in this Lantau Tomorrow Vision except to do good things for the people of Hong Kong.”