CE discusses initiatives with students

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met more than 700 students at the TWGHs Wong Fut Nam College to share her vision outlined in the 2018 Policy Address and the initiatives in it.

In the opening address, Mrs Lam shared her governance philosophy and her experience in the past year as the Chief Executive.

She said the Government has been implementing policy initiatives proactively over the past year and the initiatives have yielded remarkable outcomes in many aspects, which is a testimony that Hong Kong no doubt will scale new heights as long as its people stand united and remain focused.

Mrs Lam said the Government will accommodate different opinions and strive ahead with the community decisively to advance the city's development.

The Chief Executive fielded questions raised by the students on topics including the Lantau Tomorrow Vision, revitalisation of industrial buildings, innovation and technology development, alleviating traffic congestion, creative industries, retirement protection, electronic vehicles, street performances, electronic cigarettes, and support for pre-school children with special needs.

In her concluding remarks, Mrs Lam stressed the "three beliefs" she mentioned in her 2018 Policy Address.

She said Hong Kong people and the Government are capable of building a better Hong Kong, adding all sectors in the community will seize the current opportunities to boost the city's economy and livelihood.

The country will continue to provide staunch support for Hong Kong to help the city rise to challenges and continue to inject new impetus to facilitate Hong Kong's development, she added.

Mrs Lam also encouraged students to believe in themselves as well as their schools, teachers and parents.