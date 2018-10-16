CE hosts Nobel Prize winner

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) hosts a luncheon for the winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Prof James Watson (third left), and local scholars at Government House. Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (right) also attended the luncheon.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam hosted a luncheon for the winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Prof James Watson, at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Prof Watson to Hong Kong and introduced to him the city’s exceptional environment for innovation and technology and the measures she proposed in the Policy Address to support I&T development.

She said the Government is determined to develop Hong Kong into a knowledge-based economy and promote I&T development in all aspects in order to improve people’s livelihood.

Mrs Lam added the city’s I&T development is supported by sound technological foundations and outstanding capability in scientific research.

Most important of all is the unique advantage of “one country, two systems” and the city’s proximity to the huge Mainland market that gives Hong Kong the potential to become an international I&T hub.

She also told the guests that last year’s Policy Address outlined the strategy of pushing ahead with I&T development at full steam.

The Government launched the Technology Talent Admission Scheme to attract and nurture top-notch talent and the Technology Talent Scheme to subsidise research institutions and enterprises to recruit talent to carry out research and development activities, Mrs Lam said.

The Chief Executive said the 2018 Policy Address is built on the current good progress.

It proposed to further promote the I&T development by injecting $20 billion into the Research Endowment Fund set up by the Research Grants Council, launching a new Research Matching Grant Scheme with a total commitment of $3 billion and setting up fellowship schemes to strengthen the pool of talent in research and I&T.

The Government will step up efforts in promoting re-industrialisation by setting up a $2 billion Re-industrialisation Funding Scheme to subsidise manufacturers to set up smart production lines in Hong Kong, she said.

The Policy Address also announced an additional allocation of $2 billion for the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation to identify suitable land in industrial estates for building manufacturing facilities required by the dedicated advanced manufacturing sector.

Prof Watson is a renowned American molecular biologist and geneticist.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and local scholars also attended the luncheon.