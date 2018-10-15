James Lau visits Islands District

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (centre-left) visits the Hong Kong International Airport Tower to learn about the Three-runway System project and SKYCITY.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau visited Islands District today.

Mr Lau was briefed on the construction progress of the Three-runway System and SKYCITY at the Hong Kong International Airport Tower.

The Three-runway System project, the Third Runway Passenger Building and related infrastructural facilities was launched with an aim to improve service quality and meet growing demand for air traffic.

The SKYCITY project is also underway and is set to provide a brand new airport experience for travellers with a combination of hotels, retail, dining and entertainment facilities, and offices.

Mr Lau then met youths who had participated in the Islands District Youth Development Network programme at the Tung Chung Community Hall.

He was pleased to see the youngsters showing great interest in issues relating to fintech development and other social and public affairs, and expressed his appreciation for their concern about the city's development.

Mr Lau also met Islands District Councillors.