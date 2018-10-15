KS Wong visits Southern District

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (centre) visits Cyberport to observe the application of technologies by a green startup to electric vehicle charging equipment.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visited a school and home for the visually impaired and Cyberport during his visit to Southern District today.

At the Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired, Mr Wong chatted with students and alumni to learn more about their studies and green activities at the school.

He also tried out some of their environmental products and encouraged the students to practise energy saving and waste reduction in daily lives to help foster a low-carbon future.

At Cyberport, Mr Wong observed how green startups operate and the application of technologies to waste management, energy saving and electric vehicle charging equipment.

He said that moving towards low-carbon living is a dominant trend, and the integration of green industry and innovation technology will play a decisive role in promoting Hong Kong's sustainable development.