19 land transactions in Q3

The Lands Department registered 16 lease modifications and three land exchanges in the Land Registry during the quarter ending September, of which 11 were technical changes involving nil premium.

Eleven transactions were on Hong Kong Island, five in Kowloon and three in the New Territories.

Two private treaty grants were registered during the period.

A Ma On Shan lot was granted to the Housing Authority for Home Ownership Scheme development, while a Sham Shui Po lot was granted to the Urban Renewal Authority for residential development.

The transactions realised a total land premium of $1.599 billion.