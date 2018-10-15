CE meets Guangzhou official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Secretary of the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee Zhang Shuofu today.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Zhang to Hong Kong and thanked him for receiving her and other guests who arrived at Guangzhounan Station by the Vibrant Express train on the commissioning day of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link last month.

She also thanked him for briefing her on the latest developments of Guangzhou.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong and Guangzhou enjoy close ties in economic affairs, trade and people-to-people exchanges, adding the commissioning of the Hong Kong Section of the XRL will further enhance the connectivity between the two places.

Mrs Lam viewed the transportation network and surrounding development of Qingsheng Station during her visit to Guangzhou in May.

Some of the trains running between Hong Kong West Kowloon Station and Guangzhounan Station pass through Qingsheng Station in Nansha.

Mrs Lam said she believes the high-speed rail service can help Hong Kong and Nansha explore co-operation in different areas.

She also said the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will bring new development opportunities for Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has advantages in areas such as innovation and technology, biomedicine and education, while Guangzhou can provide land as the hub for transformation of technological achievements as well as more room for the development of innovation and entrepreneurship by young Hong Kong people, Mrs Lam said.

The Chief Executive hopes the two places will strengthen co-operation and jointly contribute to the development of the bay area.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan, and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip were present at the meeting.