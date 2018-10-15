Rural election guidelines released

The Electoral Affairs Commission today released the final Guidelines on Election-related Activities in respect of the Rural Representative Election.

The commission updated the guidelines after taking into consideration the views received during a 30-day public consultation which ended in July.

People who intend to stand for the election are urged to carefully read the guidelines and the relevant electoral legislation and strictly abide by them.

The final guidelines can be downloaded online. They are also available at the Registration & Electoral Office and the Home Affairs Enquiry Centres in the 18 districts.