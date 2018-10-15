Graduate teachers benefit sector

The all-graduate teaching policy outlined in this year's Policy Address, if implemented, can encourage more qualified people to join the teaching force in the long-term, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says.



Responding to media questions after attending a radio programme today, Mr Yeung noted the quality of Hong Kong teachers is by and large very good, but they need to keep themselves updated on the latest developments in the field and continuously upgrade themselves.

“By adopting an all-graduate policy on teachers, we are encouraging more qualified teachers or qualified students in future to join the teaching force.

“That's how we think in the longer term we could improve the quality of teachers in the sector,” he said.

On the proposal to set up schools in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Mr Yeung noted that in conceiving the idea, the main focus was on Hong Kong people.

“When we talk about setting up schools in the Greater Bay Area offering Hong Kong curriculum, we only have the Hong Kong people in mind.

“But of course, it all depends on all the future negotiations and developments," he added.