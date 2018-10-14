CE meets old building owners

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second right) has a discussion with building residents who are also members of the owners’ corporation.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited a 52-year-old building in Sai Ying Pun today where she met residents to learn about the support measures they need to carry out repair and maintenance work.

Residents who are members of the owners’ corporation, briefed her on the 13-storeyed building's repair and maintenance works in the past and works needed in the future.

Mrs Lam also inspected areas of the building where repairs will be carried out.

"Hong Kong is facing the challenge posed by ageing buildings. Strengthening building rehabilitation will not only help protect the lives of residents and passers-by and improve the living environment of residents, it will also enhance the adaptability of buildings to extreme weather conditions brought by climate change,” she said.

Mrs Lam then visited an elderly resident to learn about her daily life and introduce her to measures rolled out by the Government to support building repair and maintenance work.

In this year’s Policy Address, the Chief Executive proposed to launch a scheme with a provision of around $2.5 billion to subsidise lift modernisation for aged buildings, with additional subsidy for eligible elderly owner-occupiers.

Mrs Lam noted the building has applied for the subsidy schemes by the Urban Renewal Authority (URA) and plans to strengthen its fire safety standards and carry out necessary repair works.

The residents welcomed the initiative in the Policy Address to help home owners in need, expedite lift modernisation.

Relevant government departments will collaborate with the URA to assist participating building owners to build in corruption prevention safeguards in their building repair and maintenance projects, and to provide more information on building rehabilitation and market information.

Such prevention helps the processes of tendering for contractors to be conducted in a fair, just and competitive manner.