Policy Address improves livelihood

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says the 2018 Policy Address contains many measures to improve the livelihood of different groups in the community.

Speaking to reporters today, Mr Cheung highlighted that the target beneficiaries of the Community Care Fund Elderly Dental Assistance Programme will be expanded to cover all elderly people receiving Old Age Living Allowance aged 65 or above.

The Old Age Living Allowance will also extend to seniors living in Guangdong and Fujian provinces.

There are also initiatives to help ethnic minorities, including assisting non-Chinese speaking students to learn Chinese in kindergarten and offering employment services for ethnic minority job seekers through a case management approach.

Teachers also benefit from the Policy Address, Mr Cheung added.

The Government will implement the all-graduate teaching force policy in public primary and secondary schools in the 2019-20 school year.

He said the measure can help stabilise the education sector and improve the quality of teaching.